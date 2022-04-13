Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of IIN, NP, TGNA, and TUFN

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intricon Corporation ( IIN)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IIN to Altaris Capital Partners LLC for $24.25 in cash per share of IIN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Neenah, Inc. (: NP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NP to Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NP shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of SWM common stock for each share of NP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

TEGNA Inc. (: TGNA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TGNA to an affiliate of Standard General L.P. for $24.00 in cash per share of TGNA owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Tufin Software, Inc. (: TUFN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TUFN to Turn/River Capital for $13.00 in cash per share of TUFN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: