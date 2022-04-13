Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of EMCF, POLY, SWM, and VEC

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Emclaire Financial Corp. ( EMCF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMCF to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, EMCF shareholders may receive $40.00 in cash per share or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Famers’ shares and 30% cash.

Plantronics, Inc. (: POLY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of POLY to HP Inc. for $40.00 in cash per share of POLY owned.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (: SWM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SWM and Neenah, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Neenah shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of SWM common stock for each share of Neenah owned.

Vectrus, Inc. (: VEC)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of the VEC and The Vertex Company.

