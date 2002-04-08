Chart Industries Releases Third Annual Sustainability Report and ESG Metrics

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Performance Report, which is posted in the ESG section of our website. In the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts, how we help our customers accomplish their ESG targets and safety records, as well as our diversity and inclusion initiatives.



Chart is proud to be a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of cryogenic process technologies and equipment for the Nexus of Clean™ ─ clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. Our leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for the various end markets we serve, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Disclosing our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers, shareholders and communities. Here are some highlights of our ESG efforts:

As of the end of March 2022, Chart team members achieved our lowest 12-month rolling Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in our history.

Last year, we made substantial progress towards our goal of reducing the company’s carbon intensity 30% by 2030 with an almost 14% reduction in our GHG Intensity metric. We remain committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

Despite strong growth in our business, total emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) declined almost 4% in 2021 with Scope 2 emissions reduced by ~10%.

Chart also increased the percentage of electricity sourced from renewables during 2021.

We instituted an ESG component to our short-term incentive awards in 2021, directly tying executive compensation with ESG goals, and continued with that metric for 2022 targets.

Our Global D&I Committee, made up of more than 50 volunteer team members from around the world, continued to advance community involvement, education and training and overall employee engagement.

We remain committed to helping our customers achieve their own sustainability goals in a number of different ways whether that’s through reducing the amount of plastic used in packaging or by enabling the transition towards cleaner fuels, as examples.

Chart contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12) and Climate Action (SDG 13).

We have an independent Board of Directors, the majority of which are female and diverse, governed with a separate Chairman and CEO.

Through collaboration with our supply chain partners and utilization of third-party analytic solutions like iPoint and Risk Methods, we’re proactively monitoring our supply chain in order to identify risks early and ensure proper governance and diversity in our client and supplier network.

“We remain committed to, and are very focused on, not only reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 ourselves, but also helping our customers do the same,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart Industries President and CEO. “We have and continue to make significant progress towards reaching our ultimate ESG goals thanks to the hard work and ingenuity of our team members around the world.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

