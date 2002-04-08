Molecular Partners to Present at Kempen Life Sciences Investor Conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Andreas Emmenegger, and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Stumpp, will participate in the upcoming Kempen Life Sciences investor conference on April 20 & 21, 2022.



Presentation Details:

Kempen Life Sciences Conference – company presentation

Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 16:30 CET (10:30 AM EDT)



The corporate presentation will be made available through the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and ophthalmology, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com ; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis

[email protected]

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D.

[email protected]

Tel: +1 978 254 6286