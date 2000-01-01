Bank Stocks Set for Losses Despite Interest Rate Hikes

Ever since the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the base interest rate to zero, bank investors have been waiting for the series of aggressive interest rate hikes they knew would eventually have to come in order to curb inflation.

The Fed is finally making a move in this regard, planning approximately six rate hikes in 2022. However, even with higher-interest loans on the horizon promising to beef up banks’ main source of income, bank investors may not be able to rejoice just yet.

Inflation has spiraled out of control, investors are trading with caution and Europe is facing its biggest conflict since World War II in the form of Russia’s war on Ukraine. In light of these factors, even JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial) CEO Jamie Dimon, who predicted a long-running economic expansion just last year, is making moves to guard against a recession.

Loan growth

The combination of inflation and expected rate hikes is already causing an increase in both loans being taken out and the interest being charged on those loans. Federal Reserve data shows banks’ loan portfolios grew 8% in the first quarter of 2022, with most of the demand coming from commercial borrowers.

Mortgages are also more expensive now, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate topping 6% on Monday, nearly twice what it was a year ago.

Since the cost of living is rising faster than wages, banks will also see a boost to their earnings from credit cards. In 2021, even with labor shortages giving workers the kind of negotiating power they haven’t had in decades, inflation still ran approximately 2.4% above wage increases.

Recession risk

The promising growth in loans may make investors optimistic, but the problem with inflation running higher than the market can keep up with is that it increases the risk of recession. The faster prices rise, the more likely it is that consumers and companies alike won’t be able to meet their debt repayment obligations.

Adding fuel to the fire, Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine is cutting off supply lines for key components of semiconductor production, reducing the supply of several metal commodities and threatening to destabilize Europe’s energy security. The impact may be muted in the short-term, but this will have long-reaching negative effects on the global economy, especially if the conflict continues past April.

“We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term – consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels – but see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine,” Dimon said in JPMorgan’s first-quarter 2022 earnings release.

On average, economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal estimate that there is a 28% probability of inflation over the next 12 months, up from 13% a year ago. Another poll from Reuters found that one in four economists who responded expect a recession this year. Ed Yardeni, the president of Yardeni Research, said he sees a 30% chance of a recession.

Preparing for losses

In order to prepare for the greater probability of missed payments and loan defaults, banks will need to increase their provisions for credit losses, which will stick out like a sore thumb on their balance sheets after many banks cut down loan loss reserves to practically nothing in 2021.

Several of the U.S. multinational bank majors are also reducing risk by cutting exposure to certain markets. For example, Citigroup ( C, Financial), which has approximately $9.8 billion worth of assets in Russia, is reducing its business in the country, while Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) and JPMorgan, which both have about $1 billion in Russia exposure, plan to exit the country.

Investors are also proceeding with caution, as evidenced by lower trading frequency and stalled growth in major indices such as the S&P 500. This could result in reduced investment banking revenue, though investment banking only accounts for a small fraction of bank earnings.

Takeaway

While smaller banks will likely be insulated from broader economic issues in the short-term, the longer inflation runs hot and the more the war in Ukraine disrupts supply chains and raises commodity prices, the greater the risk of recession. The major Wall Street banks have an even more uncertain outlook due to multinational exposure.

Investors can likely expect banks to benefit from increased net interest income in the near-term, but the share prices of these stocks could fall due to banks building back up their reserves for credit losses, causing year-over-year declines in earnings per share.

Over the next few years, we could see things begin to improve, provided there’s no recession and banks take measures to mitigate risk sooner rather than later, though it will be important to keep a close eye on loan defaults.