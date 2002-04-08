SIERRA ONCOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of SRRA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Sierra Oncology, Inc. ( SRRA) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline plc (“GSK”) (: GSK).



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On April 13, 2022, Sierra announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by GSK in a deal valued at approximately $1.9 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Sierra stockholders will receive $55 in cash for each share of Sierra common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Sierra’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Sierra’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Sierra and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected] or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.