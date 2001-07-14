C3 AI on The Financial Times' List of Fastest Growing Companies

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, has been named to The+Financial+Times+List+of+The+Americas%26rsquo%3B+Fastest+Growing+Companies+2022. This marks the second consecutive year on this prestigious list for C3 AI.

The FT ranking of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The list includes Americas’ companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. The ranking is presented by The Financial Times and Statista.

