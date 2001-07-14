Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, is announcing a partnership with the DIO Implant LA Open on the LPGA Tour as the tournament’s Official Footwear Sponsor. Skechers elite athlete Brooke Henderson, currently ranked 10th in the world, will return to the event to defend her 2021 championship title, competing against a strong international field of 144 of the world’s best female professional golfers including 15 of the top 20 ranked players. The LPGA Tour event takes place at Wilshire Country Club beginning Thursday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, April 24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005909/en/

Skechers named Official Footwear Sponsor of the DIO Implant LA Open where 2021 winner Brooke Henderson will defend her title. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the sponsorship, the Company will be providing Skechers footwear to lead staff and volunteers at the event. The historic Wilshire Tunnel connecting the front and back nines will be renamed the Skechers Tunnel and decorated with a story of top moments from Henderson’s career as a Skechers Ambassador, as well as key Skechers GO GOLF footwear styles. Skechers will have an on-site presence at the tournament Fan Expo where fans and spectators will have the opportunity to purchase award-winning Skechers GO GOLF footwear and Skechers merchandise.

“As a global brand based locally, it was a natural fit for Skechers to partner with the DIO Implant LA Open as Official Footwear Sponsor. Events like this offer us an opportunity to connect directly with fans of the sport as we illustrate how Skechers GO GOLF footwear offers unmatched comfort and performance that can elevate any player’s game,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Brooke is planning to return and defend her 2021 win at the LA Open, and we’ll be there for every hole, cheering her on as she plays another sensational game in Skechers GO GOLF.”

“Skechers has built an impactful golf business here in Los Angeles and is making a name for itself across the LPGA Tour. We are excited for the DIO Implant LA Open to partner with a global comfort technology brand in Skechers as the Official Footwear Sponsor,” said David Tucker, DIO Implant LA Open tournament director. “We appreciate the company’s support for women’s sports, most notably right here at one of the marquee LPGA Tour events in Southern California. We are also pleased to highlight Brooke Henderson’s career in the Skechers Tunnel, and we look forward to hosting Brooke and all of the talented women in the field at this beautiful and historic golf course.”

“I had a career highlight weekend last year at the LA Open, so I’ve been looking forward to returning to defend my title,” said Brooke Henderson. “I love the comfort and support Skechers has brought to my game and having spent time working with their designers in nearby Manhattan Beach, it’s great that Skechers will be a big part of the tournament this year.”

Skechers will also have a presence at the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America the week following the DIO Implant LA Open. It will be the first time that the Los Angeles area has hosted two back-to-back LPGA Tour events. Skechers will have on-course branding and will be gifting styles from its Skechers GO RUN collection to LPGA professional caddies in attendance.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections.

The roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour includes Brooke Henderson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Colin Montgomerie, and Billy Andrade. Skechers GO GOLF is available at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 180 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,306 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About the DIO Implant LA Open

The DIO Implant LA Open is the first of back-to-back LPGA Tour events in Los Angeles, featuring the world’s best female golfers competing for a share of a $1.5 million purse. The DIO Implant LA Open made its debut in 2018, marking the LPGA Tour’s return to Los Angeles in more than a decade. Brooke Henderson captured her 10th LPGA Tour win at 16-under par at the 2021 edition of the championship, contested without fans in attendance. Wilshire Country Club, which opened in 1919, is one of a select few venues to host events on the LPGA, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, as well as the PGA Championship. The DIO Implant LA Open is owned and operated by Outlyr, a global event management, sponsorship consulting and activation agency. More information can be found by visiting www.la-open.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. More specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on Skechers’ business, financial conditions, cash flow and results of operations. Forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, Skechers’ plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation, (i) the duration and extent of the impact of the pandemic, (ii) governmental responses to the pandemic, including how such responses could impact Skechers’ business and operations, as well as the operations of its factories and other business partners, (iii) the effectiveness of Skechers’ actions taken in response to these risks, and (iv) Skechers’ ability to effectively and timely adjust its plans in response to the rapidly changing retail and economic environment. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005909/en/