Celestica Q1 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, April 28, 2022

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s first quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on April 27, 2022.
Participants are invited to join the live webcast at:
https://app.webinar.net/Ye7dkqrRxMo
For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.
Contact Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2211 [email protected]