Ameriprise Financial Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call and 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) plans to announce its first quarter financial results on Monday, April 25, 2022 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The company will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2Famp2022. Holders of record of Ameriprise Financial common stock as of February 28, 2022 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Live audio webcasts of the conference call and annual meeting, as well as presentation slides and audio replays, will be available on the Ameriprise Financial Investor Relations website at ir.ameriprise.com.

