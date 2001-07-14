Guardant Health to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

