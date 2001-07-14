Brightcove Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced it will report its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on April 27, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on April 27, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until May 4, 2022 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay and conference ID is 13729129. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

