RBB Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the markets close on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-866-831-8713 or 1-203-518-9822, Conference ID RBBQ122. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-856-8966 or 1-402-220-1610, no passcode required, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through May 3, 2022.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2021, the company had total assets of $4.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and in Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, two branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

