Exelixis Announces Charles Cohen, Ph.D., to Retire from Board of Directors

Exelixis%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Charles Cohen, Ph.D. has notified the company of his decision to retire from the Exelixis Board of Directors. Dr. Cohen will not stand for re-election to the Board at the company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022; his resignation from the Board will take effect that same day.

“Charlie’s contributions throughout his long tenure with Exelixis have been invaluable to the Board and the Exelixis executive leadership team, all of whom have benefitted from his extensive experience, wise counsel, and passionate commitment to helping the company achieve its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer,” said Stelios Papadopoulos, Ph.D., co-founder of Exelixis and chairman of the Exelixis Board of Directors. “We are grateful for his decades of service and partnership and wish him the very best.”

Dr. Cohen, an independent investor and former biopharma chief executive officer, is a co-founder of Exelixis and has served as a member of the company’s Board of Directors since November 1995. During his nearly 27 years as a director, he has helped to guide the company as it evolved from an early-stage, research-focused company to a leading innovator of oncology therapies with a flagship molecule, cabozantinib, that generated 2021 U.S. net product revenue in excess of $1 billion. In particular, as a longtime member and chair of the Exelixis Board’s Compensation Committee, Dr. Cohen has provided important stewardship essential to the company’s ability to grow, scale and maximize the opportunities made possible by its team and pipeline.

“The opportunity to be part of a biopharmaceutical success story and to play even a small role in bringing a transformative therapy like cabozantinib to the market is not a common event. I am honored to have been part of Exelixis’ journey,” said Dr. Cohen. “I move on from my role as a director with full confidence that the Exelixis Board and leadership team will continue on the road to additional success, not only in expanding the cabozantinib opportunity but also in bringing additional transformative therapies to the patients who need them.”

