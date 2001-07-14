Eagle Life Insurance Company® Announces New Indices and Growth Potential Options for FIA Products

Eagle Life Insurance Company®, a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities, has announced several enhancements designed to broaden diversification options and boost growth opportunities on its fixed index annuity portfolio.

New indices and rider enhance growth, diversification options

Eagle Life is adding two new index options and a Performance Rate Rider to the Eagle Select® Focus Series and Eagle Select® Income Focus fixed index annuities. This is in addition to the existing index options, which include the S&P 500® Index and the S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® Daily Risk Control 5% Excess Return Index.

“We specifically added these new indices, along with the Performance Rate Rider, to enrich our fixed index annuity offering above and beyond the principal protection and guaranteed lifetime income the products already provide,” said Eagle Life President Graham Day.

“The new indices allow Eagle Life to offer global diversification options, and give clients additional ways to grow their retirement dollars,” said Day. “And with the new Performance Rate Rider, clients can have the opportunity to enjoy the benefit of greater upside potential.”

Franklin Global Trends IndexSM(Ticker: FTGTREND) —

The Power of global diversification

This multi-asset index brings the first global option into the Eagle Life portfolio. Comprised of both national and global asset classes, it allows for broad diversification and the opportunity for clients to boost the growth potential of their Eagle Life fixed index annuity. By dynamically allocating across 10 global asset classes — including equities, fixed income and alternatives — the index provides risk management, with an active approach to allocation based on market trends and the ability to pivot as needed due to market volatility.

“We are excited to partner with Eagle Life on introducing the Franklin Global Trends Index. This index brings essential diversification elements to clients in that global asset classes can serve as important drivers of portfolio return and risk reduction,” said Doug Sue, Vice President and Senior Client Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. “We believe the launch of this index on the Eagle Life annuity platform is an important representation of Franklin Templeton’s commitment to this growing space within retirement savings.”

Invesco Dynamic Growth Index (Ticker: IIDGROW) —

Spotlighting the growth advantage

This index focuses on growth and seeks to optimize performance by dynamically combining U.S. equities and bonds, and matching allocation strategies to one of four economic cycles — recovery, expansion, slowdown or contraction. It addresses risk by monitoring market performance and making intra-day allocation adjustments as needed.

“We are excited to work together with Eagle Life on a product that uses systematic factor investing to address the diverse needs of clients,” said Andrew Waisburd, Head of Invesco Indexing. “Invesco Indexing is uniquely situated to leverage the expertise of Invesco’s factor investment teams, which allows us to provide compelling index solutions for fixed index annuities.”

New optional rider increases growth potential

With the new Performance Rate Rider, clients can help enhance the growth potential of their Eagle Life fixed index annuity by taking the option to pay a rider cost and add the rider to any participation rate index-linked crediting strategy. This optional rider gives clients the opportunity to increase participation rates on the annuity’s crediting strategy, which could potentially boost the amount of interest credited to it. The cost for applying the PRR to selected crediting strategies will not change for the length of the annuity’s surrender charge period.

ABOUT EAGLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY®

At Eagle Life Insurance Company®, we know retirement isn’t an ending — it’s a beginning. A time for people to live out the future they’ve envisioned. That’s why we help them build and achieve their retirement goals. We offer protection of principal, opportunities for growth and guaranteed income for life through fixed and fixed index annuities available through financial institutions and independent broker-dealers across the country. And we do it all by nurturing relationships and remaining dedicated to the people we serve. Eagle Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® (holding company NYSE:AEL). For more information, visit eagle-lifeco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT INVESCO INDEXING, LLC

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com%2Fcorporate.

DISCLOSURES

The Invesco Dynamic Growth Index (the “Index”) is owned by Invesco Indexing, LLC. References below to “Index” apply to Invesco Dynamic Growth Index and references below to “Licensor” apply to Invesco Indexing, LLC.

The Franklin Global Trends IndexSM is owned by Franklin Advisers, Inc. References below to “Index” apply to Franklin Global Trends IndexSM and references below to “Licensor” apply to Franklin Advisers, Inc.

Licensor has licensed the Index to Eagle Life Insurance Company® to be used as a component of certain fixed index annuity (FIA) products (the “Products”). The Index may be calculated by a third party or contain third-party data, and each third-party provider and Licensor are collectively “Licensor Parties." The Products are not sponsored, operated, endorsed, sold or promoted by Licensor Parties. The Index, the proprietary data therein, and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from Licensor, and may not be copied, used or distributed without Licensor’s prior written approval. The Products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed or promoted by Licensor Parties. Licensor Parties make no express or implied warranties, and hereby expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the Index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall Licensor Parties have any liability for any special, punitive, indirect or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

The “S&P 500®” is a product of S&P® Dow Jones® Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by Eagle Life Insurance Company® (“EL”). Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s® Financial Services LLC (“S&P®”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones®”). These trademarks have been licensed to SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by EL. EL’s products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones®, S&P® or their respective affiliates, and such parties make no representations regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) and have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the S&P®.

