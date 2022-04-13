BMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors

PR Newswire
TORONTO, April 13, 2022
TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO, Financial) (NYSE:BMO, Financial) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak
287,848,007
96.98%
8,952,422
3.02%
Sophie Brochu
292,174,782
98.44%
4,625,647
1.56%
Craig W. Broderick
293,034,095
98.73%
3,766,335
1.27%
George A. Cope
283,611,797
95.56%
13,188,633
4.44%
Stephen Dent
295,875,020
99.69%
925,410
0.31%
Christine A. Edwards
292,082,450
98.41%
4,717,979
1.59%
Martin S. Eichenbaum
294,524,215
99.23%
2,276,216
0.77%
David Harquail
294,774,151
99.32%
2,026,278
0.68%
Linda S. Huber
294,689,679
99.29%
2,110,749
0.71%
Eric R. La Flèche
294,221,493
99.13%
2,578,938
0.87%
Lorraine Mitchelmore
292,356,778
98.50%
4,443,651
1.50%
Madhu Ranganathan
292,056,462
98.40%
4,743,967
1.60%
Darryl White
294,781,159
99.32%
2,019,272
0.68%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-confirms-election-of-board-of-directors-301525315.html
SOURCE BMO Financial Group