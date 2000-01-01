GF Score Industry Highlight: Airlines

In light of Delta Air Lines Inc. ( DAL, Financial) shares surging on positive earnings guidance, GuruFocus users may find it useful to compare the stocks in the airline industry using the website’s new GF Score. This group also contains companies like United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( UAL, Financial), American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL, Financial) and Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV, Financial).

The GF Score grades a stock based on the company’s score across five categories: financial strength, profitability, valuation, growth and momentum. Each of the five ranks are graded on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 as the highest score. The combination of these five scores makes up the GF Score, which is graded on a scale from 1 to 100, with 100 as the highest score. Below is the GF Score chart for Delta:

GuruFocus’ backtesting research from 2006-2021 found that stocks with high GF Scores tended to have better performance than stocks with low GF Scores.

Airline stocks soar as Delta forecasts return to profit

On Wednesday, shares of Delta surged approximately 6% on the back of the Atlanta-based airline reporting higher total unit revenue in March compared to the same period of 2019, marking the airline’s first month of positive unit revenue change versus 2019 since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, the adjusted net loss of $1.23 per share came in slightly better than the consensus estimate of $1.27.

Delta's CEO Ed Bastain said that positive demand momentum propelled management’s forecast of an adjusted operating margin between 12% and 14% for the June quarter.

Shares of Delta and other airlines increased on Delta’s earnings release, with American Airlines climbing over 10% and United Airlines soaring over 5%.

Let's take a closer look at how these four major U.S. airlines stack up based on their GF Scores.

Delta

Shares of Delta traded around $46.01 on Wednesday, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on the price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

Despite Delta ( DAL, Financial) increasing on its earnings announcement, the airline has a GF Score of only 66, driven by a profitability rank of 7 and a GF Value rank of 8 despite having a growth rank of 1 and ranks of 3 and 4 for financial strength and momentum, respectively.

Delta has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 on the heels of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 despite profit margins and three-year earnings growth rates underperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Delta include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

United Airlines

Shares of United Airlines ( UAL, Financial) traded around $40.56 on Wednesday, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.90.

The Chicago-based airline has a GF Score of 66, just like Delta. While the company scored 10 for the GF Value rank, it scored a 1 for the growth rank, a 6 for the profitability rank and a 4 for the financial strength and momentum ranks.

United’s profitability ranks 6 out of 10 on the back of a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 despite profit margins and returns underperforming more than 79% of global competitors.

American Airlines

Shares of American Airlines ( AAL, Financial) traded around $18.92 on Wednesday, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline has a GF Score of 61 based on a GF Value rank of 6, a profitability rank of 5, a momentum rank of 4, a financial strength rank of 3 and a growth rank of 1.

Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6, American’s profit margins and returns underperform more than 80% of global competitors.

Southwest Airlines

Shares of Southwest Airlines ( LUV, Financial) traded around $46.05 on Wednesday, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The Dallas-based airline has a GF Score of 64 based on a profitability rank of 7, a GF Value rank of 6, a financial strength rank of 5, a momentum rank of 2 and a growth rank of 1.

Southwest has a profitability rank of 7 on the heels of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins outperforming more than 60% of global competitors.