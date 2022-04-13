Sonic Foundry Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MADISON, Wis., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry Inc. (Nasdaq: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The public offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the public offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the public offering.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the public offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 17, 2022 and declared effective on March 1, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

