Powhatan County Public Schools Utilizes PowerSchool to Optimize Districtwide Curriculum and Talent Management Capabilities

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Powhatan+County+Public+Schools (PCPS) in Powhatan County, Virginia has renewed PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Schoology+Learning, PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Performance+Matters, PowerSchool+Student+Information+System+%28SIS%29, and PowerSchool+Unified+Talent%26trade%3B for the academic year. Stemming from the district’s positive and frictionless experience utilizing these PowerSchool solutions, PCPS has seen improvements to student performance monitoring, districtwide reporting, and an increase in professional learning opportunities for PCPS educators, among other benefits.

“The insights provided by PowerSchool’s unified network of solutions has played an instrumental role in how we develop, distribute, and manage assessments for both our students and staff,” said Morri Pace, Coordinator of Innovative Learning, Powhatan County Public Schools. “Further, PowerSchool has transformed the way we approach collaboration, student assessment, and professional learning within our district, which continues to be the reason we choose PowerSchool as our education technology provider.”

Among the PowerSchool solutions utilized by the district, PCPS educators referenced PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning, Performance Matters, PowerSchool SIS, and Unified Talent’s Professional Learning platforms as particularly helpful education technology solutions for managing day-to-day learning functions. Through Schoology Learning, PCPS has been able to create a master course for each subject/content area available within the district, allowing PCPS educators to both seamlessly share resources with one another and create a uniform learning experience for students. Similarly, Performance Matters has helped PCPS educators create, distribute, review, and manage student assessments through its unified interface. Additionally, Professional Learning has helped PCPS administrators centralize, manage, and track the professional learning progress of its educators, which has led to an increased volume of professional learning courses completed.

“The benefits Powhatan County Public Schools has seen from PowerSchool solutions represent the capabilities schools can obtain when utilizing a comprehensive set of education technology solutions,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “From increasing districtwide collaboration to providing expanded professional learning opportunities for Powhatan educators, I’m proud to see our solutions being utilized to their fullest extent and look forward to supporting Powhatan County Public Schools for years to come.”

PCPS is a public school district located in Powhatan County, Virginia. The district offers a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum and consists of over 350 educators serving over 4,300 students across the district’s five total schools. The district has received numerous recognitions and awards over the years, including designations from Niche as one of the Best School Districts in the Richmond Area and Best School Districts in Virginia, among other honors.

