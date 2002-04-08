NEO Battery Materials Announces Proposed Change of Industry Classification on TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) ( NBMFF) (“NEO” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company, given its change of focus from battery mineral exploration to battery technology, is proceeding with a “change of business” application with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).



With the planned construction of the Company’s Commercial Plant, that will be capable of producing an initial capacity of 240 tons per year, NEO Battery Materials is on an accelerated timeline to deliver its proprietary silicon anode active materials, NBMSiDE™, to lithium-ion battery manufacturers and electric vehicle OEMs. The Company deems that a change in classification to a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences issuer on the Exchange will help serve the Company’s, and its shareholders, best interests in order to facilitate its business activities going forward.

Change of Business

The Company’s transition to the new business will constitute a Change of Business in accordance with Exchange Policy 5.2 Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers (“Policy 5.2”) as the Company’s prior business was the exploration of minerals. As a result, the transition is subject to Exchange acceptance and will also require approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Company will be providing a comprehensive information circular in regards to the Change of Business for the shareholder meeting at which the Company will be seeking shareholder approval.

Sponsorship of a Change of Business may be required by the Exchange unless exempt in accordance with Exchange policies. The Company intends to apply for an exemption from any sponsorship requirements; however, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain this exemption.

It is not currently contemplated that there will be any changes to current management or the board of directors of the Company as a result of the proposed Change of Business. As previously announced, the Company is pursuing strategic investments by companies in the lithium-ion battery supply chain for the concurrent financing for the Change of Business. Proceeds from such financing are expected to satisfy the Tier 2 Initial Listing Requirements and will be used for equipment purchases and the construction of the Commercial Plant described above.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, expressed, “NEO Battery Materials is transforming the lithium-ion battery space with our unique silicon anode solution that will both improve the run-time of electric vehicles and decrease the charging time required. As the mass adoption of EVs and clean technology initiatives begin to accelerate, we are executing consistent effort to become an indispensable portion of the battery value chain. To expand and increase the degree of flexibility of our current operations, we deem that a change in classification is essential to maximize shareholders’ value.”

About NBMSiDE™

NBMSiDE™ is NEO Battery Materials Ltd.’s flagship silicon anode material for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. NBMSiDE comes in three variations, P100, P200, and C100, and is manufactured through the Company’s proprietary nanocoating technology. The product lines are based on metallurgical-grade silicon microparticles and retain a high specific capacity of >2,500 mAh/g. Through the Company’s South Korean intellectual property (IP) law firm, NBMSiDE™ is pending trademark approval.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

