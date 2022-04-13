Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 13, 2022

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release First Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. At that time a copy of the Company's Q1 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

First Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, April 21, 2022
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under
Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:
1-323-794-2588
(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

favicon.png?sn=DA25311&sd=2022-04-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301525446.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

