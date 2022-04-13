Bird River Resources Announces Extension of the Acquisition of Faraday

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the "Corporation") and Faraday Energy Inc. announce that the Letter of Intent respecting the business combination between the Corporation and Faraday Energy Inc. has been extended to May 5, 2022.

Jon Bridgman, CEO of Bird River Resources and Martin Dallaire, CEO of Faraday Energy stated that 2021 was a demanding year and they both underestimated the time the legal work, accounting and auditing requirements would require to bring the proposed business combination transaction together.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the renewable energy sector and resource exploration activities. The company holds a net royalty smelter (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border.

About Faraday Energy Inc.

Faraday Energy is a private Quebec corporation which owns two subsidiaries, Hydro-Abitibi Inc. and Renewable Energy Abitibi Inc. The Subsidiaries operate two hydro-electric power plants, Centrale Hydro-Électrique La Sarre 1 (1,050 KWh) and Centrale Hydro-Électrique La Sarre 2. The Power Plants have a combined output of approximately 1,850 KWh, and are located on the La Sarre River, approximately 75 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and 700 km north of Toronto, Ontario.

For further information, contact:

Bird River Resources Inc.

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: [email protected]

Faraday Energy Inc.

Martin Dallaire, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-819-763-6663

email: [email protected]

Additional information on Bird River Resources Inc. is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/697460/Bird-River-Resources-Announces-Extension-of-the-Acquisition-of-Faraday



