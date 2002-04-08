Vinco Ventures Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call - Updated

Fairport, NY., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG, Financial), a digital media and content technologies holding company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Friday, April 15, 2022. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results. An audio archive of the conference call will be available until April 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET, while a recorded version of the webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://investors.vincoventures.com/.



What: Vinco Ventures’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, April 18, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (877) 407-2991, (U.S.) (201) 389-0925, (International) Replay: (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) (201) 612 7415 (International) Access ID 13729282 Webcast: https://investors.vincoventures.com/ (live and replay)

