Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 hours ago
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

POSP award

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,345

2. Disposal

Price(s)Volume(s)
£97.30600

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£58,380.00

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2022-04-12; UTC time

2. 2022-04-12; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSP award

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00572

2. Disposal

Price(s)Volume(s)
£97.30255

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£24,811.50

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2022-04-12; UTC time

2. 2022-04-12; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800
April 14, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697424/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

