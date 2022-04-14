Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

POSP award

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 1,345 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £97.30 600 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £58,380.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-04-12; UTC time 2. 2022-04-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSP award

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 572 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £97.30 255 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £24,811.50 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-04-12; UTC time 2. 2022-04-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

April 14, 2022

