eBay Motors Kicks Off Its Inaugural "New York Auto Parts Show" To Meet The Demands Of A Strained Market

Event features "Re-Concept Cars" created by a team of top auto builders and Sydney Sweeney



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors announces the first ever New York Auto Parts Show, designed to demonstrate how car enthusiasts can build, fix, or maintain their dream car. In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of "Re-Concept cars," assembled in partnership with some of the industry's top builders and biggest stars. Over the course of several days, eBay Motors will prove the best 'new' car on the road can start with one that already exists.

While the floor of the New York Auto Show is filled with brand new models and Concept Cars, these vehicles are often impossible for most people to access – let alone drive every day. So in a timely twist, eBay Motors is showcasing the clever ways enthusiasts are using parts and accessories to make and maintain their dream cars. The Re-Concept Cars exhibition celebrates innovative ideas and designs from top auto builders and DIY customizers, including actress Sydney Sweeney.

"Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I've done everything from rebuilding the transmission, to wire brushing out rust," said Sydney Sweeney. "It's really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part – like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by – eBay Motors is always my first stop."

In recent years, both the average car age and average mileage have significantly increased, as new cars are harder to come by and consumers opt to stretch the life of their current vehicles. And since last summer, "project car" sales on eBay Motors have grown 158% – with more people taking on true fixer-uppers.

"Supply chain challenges are impacting everyone – professional mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, daily commuters – and that's leading to some really innovative solutions," said Ron Jaiven, GM of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. "eBay Motors has long been the place for enthusiasts to discover hard-to-find parts and accessories needed to build, fix, or maintain virtually any car. The New York Auto Parts Show is highlighting just how much is possible when it comes to giving an existing car a new life."

Held at the iconic Classic Car Club of Manhattan, the show is part education and part inspiration. Attendees can explore in detail each of the "Re-Concept Cars," speak with the builders themselves, and learn more about how the right part can be a game-changer when it comes to starting – or finishing – a project. Those not in NYC can access behind-the-scenes content and DIY tips on @eBayMotors and at eBay.com/autopartsshow .

The New Throwback | Sydney Sweeney (1969 Ford Bronco) – Sweeney surprised everyone after a TikTok video of her working on her beloved vintage Bronco went viral earlier this year. She has partnered with eBay Motors to complete her rebuild and display it at the New York Auto Parts Show.







Sweeney surprised everyone after a TikTok video of her working on her beloved vintage Bronco went viral earlier this year. She has partnered with eBay Motors to complete her rebuild and display it at the New York Auto Parts Show. The Family Muscle Car | Freddy "Tavarish" Hernandez (Chrysler Pacifica) – Hernandez is working with eBay Motors to drop a Hellcat engine into a Chrysler Pacifica (minivan) - an insane upgrade that will get the DIY auto community talking.

"I've never bought a new car in my life and I don't plan to start now," said Freddy Hernandez. "eBay Motors is my go to when I need to find a part to keep any of my many projects running like the day they were bought, even the ones that are more than 30 years old."

The Mod-Monster | Grind Hard Plumbing Co. (90's Ford Ranger) – Grind Hard Plumbing Co took a classic 90's Ford Ranger and turned it into a truly unique 6 wheel vehicle bringing the creativity and "wow factor" of a 'Re-Concept Car' to life with a new engine, wheels and accessories.

"We're building things that have never been built before almost every day, and that requires a massive variety of parts, some of them very rare and hard to find," said Edwin Olding, part-owner of Grind Hard Plumbing Co. "That's why we get our parts from eBay Motors. They have the largest inventory of new and used parts and we can always find what we need."

The rEVamp | Emelia Hartford (00's Prius) – A builder who is also a burgeoning actress, Emelia drove this Prius daily for years. When she started using her Prius to transport car parts, she was inspired to up the horsepower and reincarnate it with a new turbocharged Honda engine and 6-speed manual.

"I drove my 2007 Prius into the ground and was thrilled when I found out I could work with eBay Motors to keep her going," said Emelia Hartford. "There's almost nothing that compares to the thrill of unpacking the perfect part for your vehicle project, installing it, and starting the engine."

The New York Auto Parts Show is open to the public from 11am – 5pm, Thursday, April 14, at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan on Pier 76. Attendees can examine all four of the Re-Concept Cars, explore the parts and accessories used to transform the vehicles, and even speak to a few of the builders. You'll also find a pair of custom motorcycles from artist J Shia, a V8 Tesla and custom camper van from Rich Rebuilds as well as Nascar legend Smokey Yunick's famed Plymouth Hot Vapor car, restored and displayed by Danny Soliz of Hill Country Performance.

Motors Parts & Accessories generate over $10B in annual GMV

in annual GMV One out every three eBay shoppers buys parts and accessories.

In Q4 2021, the following P&A categories saw particularly notable GMV increases: Cruise control components +48% Transmission rebuild kits +26% Brake component kits +19% Oil filters +17% Wheels and tires +6%



