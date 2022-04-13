Reflect Scientific's Cryometrix Brand Solvent Chillers Off to a Hot Start

OREM, Utah, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries announced 2022 first quarter year over year sales of Cryometrix solvent chillers is up 4067%.



The first quarter of 2021 had sales of only $6,000 due to shutdowns related to COVID-19 but sales are rapidly recovering in 2022. The table below summarizes the significant sales increase:

Year over Year Chiller Sales

2022 2021 % Change 1stquarter $244,000 $6,000 4,067 % 2ndquarter $291,000 * $131,000 ** 222 % Total $535,000 $137,000 391 %

*Sales in the pipeline as of April 13, 2022

**Sales for entire quarter

“We took the downtime in 2021 to make some significant product improvements based on customer feedback. That has paid off as the market recovers and the Cryometrix solvent chillers are now the overwhelming choice for a chiller,” remarked Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. Solvent chillers are used in pharmaceutical, biotech, and cannabis industries to improve the selectivity and efficiency of extractions to produce a cleaner product.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”