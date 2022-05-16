Consensus Cloud Solutions to Q1, Host Investor Call on May 16, 2022

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its first investor call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 16, 2022.

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Turicchi, Chief Operating Officer, John Nebergall and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Malone will host the call to discuss Q1 2022 financial results, provide an update on the business and host a live Q&A.

What: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., Investor Call

When: Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F156262622

or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at [email protected] and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.consensus.com.

About Consensus

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a global leader of digital technology for secure information transport. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into actionable information, including advanced healthcare standards HL7 and FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax Corporate, a leading global cloud faxing solution; Consensus Signal for automatic real-time healthcare communications; Consensus Clarity, a Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence solution; Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions; and jSign for secure digital signatures built on blockchain. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

