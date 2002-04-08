The Middlefield Banking Company Announces Promotions

Alfred F. Thompson Jr. Promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middlefield Banking Company ( MBCN) today announced the Company has promoted Alfred F. Thompson Jr. to Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer and Courtney Erminio to Executive Vice President/Chief Risk Officer.

James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “'I am proud to announce the promotions of Al and Courtney, and we are grateful to have these proven leaders on our team. Their banking and credit experience as well as their knowledge of and involvement within our communities brings a level of insight that cannot be matched. I look forward to Al and Courtney’s expanded responsibilities as we continue to enhance our team of experienced bankers and create value across our business.”

Alfred F. Thompson Jr. Promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

As Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer, Mr. Thompson will be responsible for leading the Company’s credit administration and loan administration programs. Since joining Middlefield in 1996 as an Assistant Vice President/Lender, Mr. Thompson has held a variety of positions of increased responsibility. Most recently, Mr. Thompson held the position of Senior Vice President/Credit Administration - Special Assets. Prior to his tenure at Middlefield, Mr. Thompson held roles at National City Bank, NE and The Dollar Savings and Trust Company. He received a B.S. from Youngstown State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Courtney Erminio Promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

As Executive Vice President/Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Erminio will be responsible for leading the Company’s risk, audit, and compliance programs. She joined Middlefield in 2010 as Senior Vice President/Risk Officer. Prior to joining Middlefield, Ms. Erminio was an Internal Auditor at Crowe Horwath LLP. Ms. Erminio is a Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Financial Services Auditor and received a B.S. from The University of Akron. She is involved with Junior Achievement and the Chardon Youth Soccer League.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: James R. Heslop, II

President/Chief Executive Officer

Middlefield Banc Corp.

(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219

[email protected] Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

[email protected]



