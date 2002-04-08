Gentherm Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm ( THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today published its 2021 Sustainability Report.



The 2021 Sustainability Report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet, and Places, and provides updates on previously established environmental performance metrics. In addition, Gentherm has announced it is working to develop a net-zero carbon position and accompanying plan that takes into consideration the Company's customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

“We know being responsible global citizens means we must put sustainability at the core of our business. To do this we are developing products that make a positive impact on our environment, actively engaging in the communities where we do business, and working to build strong employee engagement,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We believe our current and future technologies play an important role in leading the development of sustainable, safe, and intelligent solutions for electric vehicles and the future of mobility.”

Highlights from the report include:

Filing Gentherm’s first CDP Climate Change response that provided insight into opportunities for improved activities and increased transparency

Implementing a web-based sustainability application, supporting environmental data tracking and increased transparency of the Company’s progress and actions

Establishing arrangements to increase renewable energy use by 26% year over year, including to operate on 100 percent renewable energy at locations in Northville, Mich. and Stuttgart, Germany



The full report can be found on the Company’s website:

https://gentherm.com/en/esg.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

[email protected]

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

[email protected]

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm ( THRM, Financial) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.