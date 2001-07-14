Eat Well Group Announces Sapientia Products Awarded Finalist Status in 29th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., (the “Company” or “Eat Well Group”) (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0), a publicly-traded investment company,is pleased to announce that the first product launch powered by its portfolio company Sapientia Technology, LLC (“Sapientia”), the Co-op Gold PURE Plant Based Protein Twists, has been awarded finalist status in the 29%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+annual+Canadian+Grand+Prix+New+Product+Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005873/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Eat Well Group acquired 100% of Sapientia in the summer of 2021 and maintains its thesis of investing in companies that are commercializing food-tech and R&D products not within years of acquisition but within 12-18 months. Launching its first white-label products within six months, at the end of December 2021, has been a defining moment for Sapientia amid increasingly complex global supply chain challenges.

The prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards recognize the best in new product innovation from private label and consumer packaged good products launched into the Canadian market. A Retail Council of Canada consumer-focused annual awards program, the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards celebrates advancement and excellence in new food distribution industry products to further encourage manufacturer innovation and to profile continued value to consumers.

"Having our first commercialized product enter finalist status at the 29th annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a testament to the hard work and inventiveness of our team, and the market’s love for our “Protein Twists," commented Dr. Gino Bortone, Sapientia’s Founder & CEO. "We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in such a short period and can't wait to expand our white-label product lines, and equally as important, launch Sapientia’s own branded products, which we look forward to sharing more details on in the near term."

Stay tuned to find out more, visit the Federated+CoOp+brands, CoOp+stores+across+western Canada to try the products, and the Canadian+Grand+Prix+New+Product+Awards.

To learn more, join Eat Well Group’s mailing+list for important updates.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing, and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005873/en/