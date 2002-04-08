DIRTT's Momentum Continues: ISS Recommends AGAINST a Full Board Change

ISS agrees with DIRTT that the Company’s Board refreshment is clear and that 22NW’s ‘plan’ is “vague on details”; ISS also agrees with additional directors as recommended by DIRTT.



As part of its commitment to shareholder engagement and openness to efficiently resolving this proxy fight for the benefit of all, the Board is prepared to expand its size to eight members and include Mr. Aron English, Mr. Kenneth Sanders and Ms. Mary Garden, fully aligning with ISS’ recommendation.

Refreshed and highly qualified Board has repositioned DIRTT to improve its financial performance, enhance shareholder value and deliver future growth; a wholesale change could reverse this progress and create significant risk.

The only way to avoid this risk and have a further refreshed Board that can provide both continuity and fresh perspectives, includes the Company’s largest shareholder, and fully aligns with ISS’ recommendation, is to vote the BLUE proxy by 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on Friday, April 22, 2022.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT) today announced that 22NW Fund, LP’s (“22NW”) attempt to take over its board of directors (the “Board”) is opposed by the leading independent proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), which has recommended AGAINST a full Board change.

22NW Has No Articulated Plan and No Case for a Full Board Change

In its report, ISS stated that 22NW “has not presented a clear go-forward plan,” that it was “vague on details,” and “has not met the threshold” for a full Board change.

ISS also stated 22NW’s slate lacked “racial diversity and there would only be one female on the board,” highlighting 22NW’s poor focus on corporate governance. 22NW’s pledge of 30% female representation on the Board by 2023 would also potentially require one of its nominees to step down after only one year, which suggests further changes and instability. Furthermore, 22NW has not identified a new management team, which ISS called “ironic” given 22NW accused the Board of a lack of proper succession planning.

ISS Recognizes DIRTT’s Refreshed Board and Relevant Industry Experience

DIRTT recognizes the value of strategic and deliberate Board refreshment, balanced with historical continuity given the unique nature of DIRTT’s business. This process is supported by robust analysis of the functional, experiential and personal attributes required to add value in the context of DIRTT’s strategic priorities.

DIRTT is pleased that its efforts were recognized by ISS, who stated in its report that “The board's refreshment over the last few years is apparent, with four directors with one year of tenure and a new nominee at this meeting…” In contrast to 22NW’s slate, which lacks diversity, ISS noted that DIRTT’s Board is “fairly diverse, with three female directors of seven total, each board committee is chaired by a woman, and there is racial diversity on the board.”

Also, the Board’s directors are highly qualified with relevant industry expertise. ISS highlighted in its report that “Incumbent directors [Todd] Lillibridge, [Jim] Lynch, and [Michael T.] Ford have relevant experience at important industry verticals and potential partners for the company, and [Diana] Rhoten has relevant design experience.”

The Board is also pleased that ISS recognized its call for operational change within the business. These changes have been well underway and has gathered meaningful momentum under the guidance of the Board, and more specifically, under the leadership of interim CEO Todd Lillibridge.

Since his appointment as interim CEO on January 18, 2022, Mr. Lillibridge, together with the rest of the Board, has:

Reduced operating expenses by 14%;

Revised the pricing strategy;

Reconfigured and rationalized the manufacturing footprint;

Sharpened the sales focus on high margin products;

Strengthened relationships with partners;

Streamlined how DIRTT goes to market; and

Rebranded and repositioned the Company.



A wholesale change of the Board could reverse this progress and create significant risk. Mr. Lillibridge is key to DIRTT’s success during this critical time and ISS stated, “the company could benefit from continuity at the executive level until the next CEO is hired.”

ISS Agrees with Additional Directors as Recommended by DIRTT

The Board previously announced that based on feedback received and as part of its commitment to shareholder engagement and openness to resolving this proxy fight for the benefit of all, it was prepared to expand its size to eight members and to include Mr. Aron English and another 22NW nominee. ISS agreed with having additional directors as first proposed by DIRTT, and following their recommendation, the Board is now prepared to include Mr. English as well as Mr. Kenneth Sanders and Ms. Mary Garden.

In order for shareholders to have a further refreshed Board that (i) can provide both continuity and fresh perspectives, (ii) includes the Company’s largest shareholder, and (iii) fully aligns with ISS’ recommendation, they must only vote on the BLUE proxy FOR DIRTT’s nominees. As ISS stated in their report, voting on 22NW’s proxy would prevent shareholders “from electing the most appropriate management nominees to serve on the reconstituted board.”

ISS Also Rejects 22NW’s Other Arguments and Recommends Voting in Favour of All Other Resolutions Supported by the Company

ISS recommended a vote in favour of the change of the Company’s name, rejecting the rationale of 22NW by stating that “empirical evidence suggests that changing a company's name can impact its value. Name changes should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. In this case, there is little danger that sales would suffer due to a loss of name recognition and associated goodwill.”

ISS also recommended a vote in favour of the Company’s shareholder rights plan, once again rejecting 22NW’s expressed concerns in concluding that “the rights plan is a "new generation" plan structured to protect shareholders' interests in the event of a take-over bid for their voting shares”.

Keep DIRTT’s Momentum – Vote the BLUE Proxy Today

The best way to protect your investment and keep DIRTT’s momentum is to vote the BLUE proxy. Voting otherwise could cause a wholesale change of the Board and reverse progress.

Voting is fast and easy. Please vote on the BLUE proxy well in advance of the voting deadline of Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (MDT).

If you have mistakenly voted on 22NW’s proxy or would like to change your vote for any other reason, you may do so by voting on the BLUE proxy. This will revoke and replace the previous vote.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

Advisors

DIRTT has retained McMillan LLP as its legal advisor and Kingsdale Advisors as its strategic shareholder and communications advisor.

