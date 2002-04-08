Motoclub to Release First NFTs for International Motorsports Hall of Fame Partnership to Coincide with the Famous Talladega Superspeedway Race

Los Angeles, CA., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to reveal its first product line as part of its partnership with the world-renowned International Motorsports Hall of Fame.



The International Motorsports Hall of Fame: Legends Series will be the another of the newest multi-drop SparkNFT line to hit Motoclub’s digital showroom and will focus on the many historic exhibits held in the International Motorsport Hall of Fame at its home in Talladega, Alabama.

Legends – Series 1 will drop exclusively on Motoclub.io on Sunday, April 24, 2022 to coincide with this year’s GEICO 500 race being held at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Series 1 features iconic and famous cars in stock car from racing history, with five limited-run legends immortalized as SparkNFTs direct from the International Motorsports Hall of Fame:

1985 Winston Cup #9 Coors Ford Thunderbird

1974 Winston Cup #43 Dodge Charger

1962 Winston Cup #22 Pontiac Catalina

1977 Winston Cup #88 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

1970 Winston Cup #88 Dodge Daytona



Each car will come in its own Motoclub pack containing 1 x video and 2 x digital stills.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Senator Gerald Dial, Chairman of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, said: “We’re delighted that the first series of SparkNFTs have been minted, further enshrining the incredible history that we are so proud to be the custodians of at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. We’re very excited to see fans' reactions to how Motoclub has digitally honoured these exhibits.”

Cameron Chell, co-head of Motoclub and Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. Each drop in this new SparkNFT line will give Motoclub members the chance to truly own a piece of automotive history.”

For more information on the International Motorsports Hall of Fame: Legends Series, please visit Motoclub.io where you can also open an account to start buying and selling Motoclub SparkNFTs.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io .

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

[email protected]

About the International Motorsports Hall of Fame

Since 1983, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame (IMHOF) has been the home to some of the most historical artifacts in all of motorsports. Today, the IMHOF houses legendary vehicles from various worlds of racing that include: stock cars, open wheel, NHRA, road racing, modified, motorcycle and much more.

The Alabama Racing Pioneers Hall of Fame is also a part of the IMHOF.

For more information, visit www.motorsportshalloffame.com.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]