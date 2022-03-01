Light & Wonder Extends Long-term Partnership With Entain

Scientific+Games+Corporation, doing business as Light+%26amp%3B+Wonder, (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) has extended its existing agreement with global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group Entain through to 2030.

The original agreement signed with Entain in 2018 was a landmark deal for the Company and the largest contract to date for Light & Wonder’s UK gaming business. This extension has built on this successful relationship and is testament to the ongoing success of the Company’s UK retail server-based gaming solution and strength of the long-term partnership with Entain.

Light & Wonder will continue to supply over 10,000 terminals to Entain’s licensed betting offices (LBO) through their Coral and Ladbrokes retail shops. The Company will also provide industry-leading game titles from its global game portfolio as well as titles from its Manchester Studio, which has recently launched successful key titles including Lord of The Rings and 777 High & Mighty™.

Additionally, the Company’s leading content aggregation platform provides Entain access to an extensive library of over 3,000 titles available from the world’s leading studios, complemented by cutting-edge player features including responsible gaming tools.

“Our stores provide an engaging and differentiated experience for our customers. Light & Wonder enhances that with the industry’s best gaming machines backed up by a great range of leading games, service infrastructure and support,” said Andy Hicks, Retail MD UK & Ireland at Entain.

Entain will also benefit from Light & Wonder’s industry renowned operational and field service support, cutting edge content and dynamic platform functionality including new features such as intelligent menu enhancements.

“We are delighted that Entain has chosen to continue our partnership through to 2030,” said Simon Johnson, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA at Light & Wonder. “Our teams have more than 20 years of history together and we’re excited about supporting Entain through their next phase of growth and innovation. The future is exciting for both Entain and L&W.”

Entain is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups with a comprehensive portfolio of established brands, including Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyCasino, Gala, Eurobet, Neds, and Sportingbet.

