Signify Health Issues Quality and Social Impact Report

Signify+Health, Inc. [NYSE: SGFY], a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the publication of its 2021 Quality and Social Impact Report. Building from a Statement+of+Purpose issued by Signify’s Board of Directors in late 2021, the report offers a framework for how the Company will measure its performance on key environmental, social and corporate governance issues, in addition to healthcare quality measures, in alignment with its vision and values.

“Signify exists to give providers, payors and the people they serve the information, tools and support needed to achieve the best possible health outcomes — and to do so efficiently and cost-effectively. This report is an important way for us to tangibly demonstrate how we live our commitment in all that we do,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “I am proud of the impact we are making on the millions of people we serve and look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners to unlock opportunities to build a better healthcare system and experience for all.”

The report includes key accomplishments from 2021 and establishes a baseline from which the Company will measure progress in several areas of focus. Among them:

Leading with quality. Signify conducts evidence-based assessments to support providers in achieving quality outcomes and in 2021, outperformed national averages for several quality measures within Medicare’s Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced Program (BPCI-A). These quality measures include: AHRQ Patient Safety Indicator (PSI 90); Advance Care Planning; Excess Days in Acute Care after Hospitalization for Acute Myocardial Infarction; and, Perioperative Care: Selection of Prophylactic Antibiotics. Additionally, the Company reported low double digit percentage reductions in 90-day hospital readmissions among BPCI-A and ACO patients participating in its Transition-To-Home+program. Also in 2021, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) validated the methodology Signify uses to identify members eligible to receive specific diagnostic and preventive services during a Signify in-home evaluation.

Managing social determinants of health (SDOH). Signify's more than 600 social care coordinators screen individuals for social issues that affect their ability to access quality healthcare and achieve the best possible health outcome. As a result of these efforts, in 2021, Signify connected more than 260,000 people with services to address social determinants of health (SDOH) issues such as food insecurity, social isolation, and transportation. Building sustainable workplaces. To reduce energy use and emissions, the Company reported several initiatives to incorporate eco-friendly building materials in its Dallas, Oklahoma City and Rapid City offices. Additionally, Signify Health entered into a new partnership with Persefoni, a leading climate management and accounting platform, to evaluate opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint of the Company's operations and to provide more thorough measurement of climate-related data beginning in 2022. Diversity & Inclusion. Signify implemented a range of initiatives to identify and fill gaps in representation at all levels. Additionally, Signify initiated strategic partnerships with P-Tech.org and Catalyst.org to support mentorships and internships for students from diverse backgrounds and to build workplaces that work for women.

To learn more about Signify Health and the initiatives it is undertaking to lead the industry forward and drive quality and social impact, view the report here.

