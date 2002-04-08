P3 Health Partners to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HENDERSON, Nev., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners, Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) ( PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that the Company expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday April 25, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET to provide a corporate and financial update.

Title & Webcast P3 Health Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date & Time Monday April 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET Conference Call Details Toll-Free 1-877-407-4018 (US)

International 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13728488

The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the P3 website (ir.p3hp.org). The Company’s press release will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website in advance of the conference call. An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website for a period of 90 days following the conference call.





The Company expects to report revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 in line with the preliminary unaudited financial results announced in the Company’s press release on March 9, 2022.

On March 31, 2022, the Company filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) providing the Company with a 15-calendar day extension, until April 15, 2022, to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”). The Company anticipates needing additional time beyond the 15-day extension period to complete the accounting disclosures for inclusion in the Form 10-K. The Company is not aware of any disagreements with its independent registered public accounting firm.

