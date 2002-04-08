Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DENVER, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. ( ULCC), will be releasing first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 4:30pm ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.flyfrontier.com. A listen-only call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 458-3496 (toll free) or (929) 517-9036 (international).

An archive of the call will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines ( ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 ASMs per fuel gallon consumed compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. With over 230 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.