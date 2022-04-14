Alaska Airlines is all-in at Paine Field - our full schedule resumes this June

PR Newswire

Our guests can fly on 18 peak daily departures this summer, including San Francisco flights;

Everett airport north of Seattle saves time and offers added convenience for many flyers

SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exceptionally long two years, our guests are flying again – ready to go places and see people. At the newest commercial airport in the Seattle area, Alaska Airlines is making it easier to get going by adding more convenient flights as we ramp up to resuming our full schedule at Paine Field in Everett this summer.

With many of us eyeing a fun getaway or a long vacation, even that first face-to-face meeting with work colleagues in forever, our guests can currently fly on one of 16 peak daily nonstop departures between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and a variety of destinations throughout the West.

Starting June 17, we'll increase to 18 peak daily departures – our full allotment of departures at the airport – which will include four daily nonstops to San Francisco, one of Alaska's key hubs that's the center of Bay Area business travel. Service between Paine Field and San Francisco resumes on May 19.

"Paine Field is a popular option for our guests flying in and out the Puget Sound region with its beautiful facility, compact size and ease to navigate – the terminal feels luxurious," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "We have many Mileage Plan members and elite flyers who live north of Seattle. We want to offer destinations that appeal to them while also being a convenient alternative to possible congestion to the south."

From Everett, we fly to Boise, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, Spokane and Tucson. For the latest flight schedules and to purchase tickets, visit alaskaair.com.

"The challenges of the last two years across the travel industry were not unique to Paine Field, but we've always had a great partner in our hometown carrier, and we knew they were committed to us and the travelers of this region," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "We look forward to Alaska bringing their full schedule back and offering great options out of Paine Field."

To help our guests secure the lowest prices, we have added our popular Saver fare for the first time on flights to and from Paine Field. Saver fares have limited seat selection and no flight changes while providing Main Cabin benefits like comfortable seats and a free carry-on.

Our sister carrier Horizon Air provides most of our service at Paine Field with the Embraer 175 jet. We recently added 737 service on Alaska for the afternoon flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix. The E175 features First Class and Premium Class, and only window and aisle seating – there are no middle seats. Guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices, free texting on most flights and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

