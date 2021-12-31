Everi Acquires Strategic Assets from XUVI

PR Newswire

Acquisition Increases Loyalty Technology Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it has acquired certain strategic assets of XUVI, LLC ("XUVI"), a privately owned marketing platform provider designed to value, target and engage customers to increase loyalty through immersive data analytics utilizing customer behaviors and artificial intelligence. The acquisition was funded from existing cash on hand. Financial terms were not disclosed.

XUVI's marketing platform, BEAMSTUDIO, is a cutting-edge technology solution that combines historical and behavioral propensity data to assign a customer's future value based on their unique characteristics and behaviors. The technology provides real-time predictive and actionable insights to augment marketing with targeted campaigns focused on valued customers. BEAMSTUDIO increases operating efficiencies through data analytics and automation of routine marketing tasks, and optimizes marketing spend by reducing over and under-reinvestment. BEAMSTUDIO is expected to assist Everi's current QuikMarketing capabilities and leverage consumer data to assist casino marketers and deliver intelligent interactions across all channels and lay the foundation for highly targeted, cost-effective, and successful campaigns to acquire new patrons and strengthen existing customer relationships with precision and insight.

Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader, said, "The combination of XUVI's technology with our existing innovative loyalty solutions and marketing services will further strengthen our ability to provide customers with actionable information to enhance their patrons' gaming experience and drive revenue growth. This transaction marks another proof point of our focus on providing the gaming industry with the most extensive suite of loyalty and marketing technology to deliver a one-stop shop of comprehensive, integrated solutions that enable a seamless, convenient experience for casino patrons while delivering operational efficiencies for casino operators."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often contain words such as "intends," "anticipates," "seek," "expect," "plan," "believe," "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "may," "should," "to leverage," "well positioned" or "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and subsequent periodic reports, and are based on information available to us on the date hereof.

These cautionary statements qualify our forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with our most recent reports on Form 10‑K and Form 10‑Q, and the information included in our other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

