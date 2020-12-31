Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Etripamil for the Treatment of PSVT

PR Newswire

Cardiac Electrophysiology Key Opinion Leaders to include Bruce Stambler , MD and Sean Pokorney , MD

Conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will focus on etripamil, the Company's lead investigational product, for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT). Etripamil is currently being assessed in multiple clinical trials, including the pivotal Phase 3 RAPID trial in patients with PSVT for which topline data are expected in the middle of the second half of 2022.

The agenda for the event will include an overview of PSVT, including the current treatment landscape and patient and healthcare system burdens, a review of the existing etripamil dataset in patients with PSVT, and a discussion of the potential commercial opportunity. Joining Milestone's management team will be:

Bruce Stambler , MD, FHRS, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Research and Education, Piedmont Heart Institute, Atlanta, GA

, MD, FHRS, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Research and Education, Piedmont Heart Institute, Sean Pokorney , MD, MBA, Director of the Arrhythmia Core Laboratory, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC

To access a live or recorded webcast of the event and accompanying slides, please visit the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. To access the live call by phone, dial (203) 518-9713 (domestic) or (866) 518-6930 (international) and enter the passcode 2230168. The recorded webcast and slides will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is a condition characterized by intermittent episodes of rapid heartbeat that starts and stops suddenly and without warning that Milestone Pharmaceuticals estimates affects approximately two million Americans. Episodes of PSVT are often associated with symptoms including palpitations, sweating, chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath, sudden onset of fatigue, lightheadedness or dizziness, fainting, and anxiety. Certain intravenous medications, including adenosine, beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers, have long been used for the acute treatment of PSVT. However, these medications must be administered under medical supervision, usually in an emergency department or other acute care setting.

About Etripamil

Etripamil, Milestone's lead investigational product, is a novel calcium channel blocker designed to be a rapid-response therapy for episodic cardiovascular conditions. As a nasal spray that is self-administered by the patient, etripamil has the potential to shift the current treatment experience for many patients from the emergency department to a medically-unsupervised setting. Milestone is conducting a comprehensive development program for etripamil, with Phase 3 trials ongoing in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial underway in patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR).

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "will," "expect," "continue," "estimate," "potential," "progress" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the potential of etripamil to serve as a promising therapy for PSVT patients, the design, progress, timing, scope and results of the RAPID and ReVeRA trials; Milestone's ability to execute on the remainder of the PSVT program, Milestone's ongoing plans to study etripamil in atrial fibrillation patients, the sufficiency of Milestone's current cash resources to support its operations, and estimates about the addressable market and commercial potential for treatments of atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion and evaluation of clinical trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, as well as risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the caption "Risk Factors," as such discussion may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings we may make with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

