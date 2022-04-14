Moleculin Announces Corporate Rebranding and Launch of New Website

PR Newswire

Company reiterates commitment to solving some of the toughest challenges in highly resistant cancers and viruses and developing better treatments that can make a real impact in people's lives

HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced the launch its new corporate branding and website www.moleculin.com.

"As we drive clinical development across our broad portfolio of drug candidates, expand our growing body of clinical data and build value among all stakeholders, we believed it was an important step to refresh our corporate branding identity and website to align with the true potential and vision we have for Moleculin. We are wholeheartedly committed to potentially solving some of the toughest challenges and importantly, bringing better treatments to patients where there remains unmet medical need. The work completed and data demonstrated to-date bolsters our confidence as we believe we can successfully execute on a number of key clinical and regulatory milestones that will be instrumental in establishing a clear path to approval and commercialization of Annamycin. I am excited for this evolution of Moleculin and to take another step forward towards the future of this exciting company," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin.

The Company's lead product candidate, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline that has been shown in animal models to accumulate in the lungs at up to 30-fold the level of doxorubicin, as well as demonstrating the ability to avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms that typically limit the efficacy of doxorubicin and other currently prescribed anthracyclines. Importantly, Annamycin has also demonstrated a lack of cardiotoxicity in multiple human clinical trials, including ongoing trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, and the Company believes that the use of Annamycin may not face the same usage limitations imposed on doxorubicin, one of the most common currently prescribed anthracyclines, and may have the potential to treat a number of additional indications.

Additionally, Moleculin has a robust priority and follow on pipeline comprised of Immune/Transcription Modulators and a portfolio of antimetabolites in development for the treatment of a number of highly resistant tumors and viruses.

For more information about the Company's portfolio of product candidates and ongoing clinical trials, please visit www.moleculin.com.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(833) 475-8247

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-announces-corporate-rebranding-and-launch-of-new-website-301525473.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.