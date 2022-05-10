Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 First Quarter Conference Call

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

Live Call: (833) 979-2864

Conference ID: 4895772

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (ir.hioscar.com) following May 10, 2022.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

