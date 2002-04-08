Blink Charging Grows International Footprint Through Strategic Expansion

- More than 200 chargers in Greece added to the Blink Network

- Reseller and distribution agreements expand Blink’s growth in 9 additional Latin American countries

Miami Beach, FL, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced further international expansion through a variety of hardware and software upgrades and newly signed distribution agreements. Blink and its subsidiaries currently have equipment deployed or provide EV charging services in 18 countries.

The Company has recently completed an international upgrade of the Blink Network, making the proprietary software available in 17 countries and US territories with local currency support and four languages. It expects to add another five countries to the Blink Network in the coming weeks. In addition, the Blue Corner Network, Blink’s wholly owned subsidiary’s network, is offered in four other European countries.

The software enhancements include onboarding all hardware and EV driver members from the Greek joint venture, Blink Charging Hellas, onto the Blink Network. The addition of 210 EV chargers in Greece to the Blink Network will provide a more streamlined EV driver experience.

Due to increased interest in EV charging infrastructure in Mexico, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, a variety of reseller and distribution agreements have been signed for Blink expansion in Latin America. These agreements allow Blink to quickly expand its footprint with local partners to provide Blink hardware and software across the region. Indeed, recently, the Company has deployed or sold Blink charging stations in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Jamaica, and Aruba.

As the Company expands internationally, it has also grown its international operations and support teams opening Blink entities in El Salvador, Chile, and Mexico. So far, Blink has hired 54 employees in territories outside the US to support its global expansion.

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 18 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

