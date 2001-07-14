DoubleVerify Appoints Andrew Smith as SVP of Product for its Growing Publisher Business

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Andrew Smith as Senior Vice President of Product, Publisher, where he will lead product strategy and oversee feature expansions and additions for DV Publisher Suite, the industry’s first comprehensive yield solution.

"DV Publisher Suite provides the measurement, insights and tools to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance — all with the goal of boosting yield,” says Mimi Wotring, SVP of Publisher Sales at DoubleVerify. “Andrew has a strong track record of driving results for both publishers and advertisers, and will be a key player in helping us bridge campaign measurement for both sellers and buyers. We look forward to having him helm our publisher product moving forward.”

For over 20 years, Smith has held senior product roles for top advertising and media companies. He previously served as OpenSlate’s Chief Product Officer, spearheading product development which supported the successful acquisition of OpenSlate by DV. Prior to OpenSlate, Smith oversaw product marketing for Grapeshot, Moat, Datalogix and other products within the Oracle Data Cloud suite. He joined Oracle through Grapeshot, which Oracle acquired in 2018. For both Oracle and Grapeshot, Smith led new applications of contextual advertising technology across publishing, distribution and video.

Smith’s experience as a publisher is also considerable, with operations, product and marketing leadership roles at VICE Media and SpinMedia, where he delivered key innovations and revenue growth for both companies. Smith also founded and led XLR8R, one of the world’s most well-respected and forward-thinking music publications.

“In addition to working with some of the industry’s biggest publishers, Andrew has built a publishing business from the ground up,” added Wotring. “His experiences will enable us to continue to enhance DV Publisher Suite, which is seeing strong adoption across the publisher industry.”

DV Publisher Suite reduces the administrative overhead required to manage third-party revenue and measurement data through actionable inventory insights and automated optimization tools that identify and resolve delivery issues. These functions are combined across all of a publisher's inventory — whether direct-sold or programmatic, empowering publishers to streamline operations and maximize revenue.

“DV is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between advertisers and publishers,” says Smith. “Publishers are a vital component of our global society, offering necessary information, perspectives and entertainment. DV recognizes the importance of these contributions, and strives to support publishers by partnering to create successful advertising strategies.”

DV Publisher Suite is currently used by top publishers like Atlantic Media, Bloomberg, Conde Nast, Digital Trends Media Group, Fortune, Remedy Health Media, and others.

To learn more about DV's Publisher Division, visit

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

