Amplitude Welcomes Lambert Walsh as Company's First Chief Customer Officer

Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced the appointment of Lambert Walsh as its first Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With more than 25 years of experience, Walsh will lead Amplitude’s customer success organization and partner with its customers to unlock insights, build winning products, and drive business growth. Walsh will join Amplitude’s executive leadership team and report to Matt Heinz, Amplitude’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“As organizations look beyond digital transformation and adopt a product-led approach, they need a partner to help them get the most out of the investments they are making in digital analytics and customer experiences,” said Heinz. “Lambert has the perfect mix of high-growth expertise to scale Amplitude’s customer-first culture, raise our bar for excellence, and empower our customers to build better products through data. He has a proven track record for leading companies through this phase of growth we’re in at Amplitude.”

Walsh will lead Amplitude’s customer engagement and retention strategy and will head up the global customer success team. He will be responsible for finding ways to better serve customers, while increasing quality, customer experience professional services capabilities. Amplitude has prioritized customer success since day one, giving Walsh a strong foundation to build upon. Amplitude earned a 92% customer renewal rate in 2021, and the G2+Spring+2022+Report, which is based on customer reviews, ranked Amplitude as the #1 Product Analytics solution for the seventh quarter in a row.

“Customer teams are under immense pressure to drive growth within their organization, and that cannot be done without a deep understanding of customer behavior,” said Walsh. “I’m bullish about Amplitude because I’ve seen firsthand how valuable product data can be for teams tasked with improving adoption, expansion, and retention. I believe in Amplitude’s product, vision, and leadership team, and I can’t wait to work with its world-class customer community.”

Walsh spent the last six years at DocuSign, where he led customer success, professional services, solution consulting, and customer support as the Senior Vice President of Customer Success, more than doubling the company’s customer base since 2019. Prior to that he was the Vice President and General Manager at Adobe Global Services. He spearheaded its innovative advocacy strategies, which led to Adobe being recognized as a winner of the prestigious Forrester Voice of the Customer Award. Walsh's experiential strategies have been profiled in the books “Outside In: The Power of Putting Customers at the Center of Your Business” (Forrester, 2012) and “Chief Customer Officer 2.0” (Wiley, 2015).

Walsh will be meeting with customers at Amplify 2022, the #1 product and growth conference, taking place May 24-26, 2022 at the ARIA in Las Vegas and broadcast live. Attendees will learn from top product and growth leaders, analytics experts, and digital executives from Under Armour, Sequoia Capital, WeWork, Crowdstrike, SoFi, Amplitude, and more. Register+today!

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. Nearly 1,600 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2’s 2022 Spring Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413006043/en/