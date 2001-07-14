Retail Innovation Conference & Expo to Spotlight Metaverse Experts Championing Next-Level Shopping Experiences at Clinique, e.l.f. Beauty and More

The+Retail+Innovation+Conference+%26amp%3B+Expo (#RICE22) today announced that the event will feature metaverse experts and strategists who are championing immersive metaverse and NFT experiences for Clinique, e.l.f. Beauty, PLBY Group and other brands. The conference and expo will kick off with a mainstage keynote by Future Metaverse Chief Metaverse Officer Cathy Hackl (known as “the godmother of the metaverse”) and Clinique VP of Global Consumer Engagement Roxanne Iyer.

Although a recent Klaviyo survey found that 49% of consumers don’t know what+the+metaverse+is, other data indicates that it has the power to be a game-changer for retail brands that want to harness the power of their communities. For example, Fortnite raised $144 million for Ukraine relief efforts within a two-week period by tapping into its loyal players.

In the mainstage keynote session, titled “Inside+the+Metaverse+Movement%3A+How+to+Embrace+Convergence+and+Create+Transcendent+Brand+Experiences,” Hackl and Iyer will share firsthand insights and key takeaways from Clinique’s venture into digital collectibles and discuss how the brand plans to further innovate and differentiate itself in digital worlds. The two will also share how brands can effectively establish their digital identity in the metaverse and create unique and engaging consumer experiences.

“Brands are working quickly to create metaverse strategies that offer their customers an extremely engaging experience that spans digital and physical worlds,” said Adam O’Brien, Show Director for the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo. “Leading retail and brand innovators are already experimenting with a range of metaverse shopping experiences, including offering digital products and NFTs. As companies look for ways to establish a strong brand presence on emerging metaverse platforms, hearing firsthand from futurists, tech experts and other brands that are successfully navigating these new spaces can be invaluable to executive decision makers and creative strategists. It is still early days for the metaverse in retail, but we’re thrilled to join a dynamic conversation about what the future may hold!”

Other metaverse-themed sessions will include:

“Metaverse%2C+Beyond+the+Hype%3A+Making+the+Business+Case+for+Immersive+Digital+Environments+and+Communities,” a panel discussion featuring Neha Singh, CEO and Founder of Obsess, Rachel Webber, Chief Brand and Chief Strategy Officer of PLBY Group, and Michael DeNunzio, Managing Director of Pebble Ventures. Moderated by Ken Pilot, Founder, Pilot Advisory + Ventures, the discussion will focus on how brands can create a virtual world where consumers can “unlock” products and receive rewards in real life as well as reach new audiences within the metaverse by embracing virtual storefronts and communities.

“NFT-Powered+Communities%3A+Just+a+Fad+or+Here+to+Stay%3F” a discussion moderated by M7 Innovations Founder Matt Maher, featuring e.l.f. Beauty CDO Ekta Chopra, SkyView Way Studios Co-Founder and Marvel writer B. Earl and Deidre Manna Yoshioka, NFT Strategist and Web3 Consultant at Deidre June.The session will explore how brands can begin transforming their digital ecosystem and understand the value of NFTs in building brand loyalty, personalization and community. Maher will also dive into commerce and esports in a session titled “Ready+Player+Three%3A+Commerce+Enters+the+World+of+Gaming+and+eSports.”

“How+3D+Is+Impacting+the+Future+of+Ecommerce+Engagement,” a talk by VNTANA Co-Founder and CEO Ashley Crowder, who will share her extensive experience in 3D/AR/VR and provide key steps brands need to take to build a winning 3D strategy.

The conference and expo, led by retail community and media company Retail+TouchPoints, will take place May 10–12, 2022, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago and feature senior executives from Coach, Target, Enjoy, Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ring, Google, eBay and ThredUP, among others. Focusing on the theme “Retail 5.0: Designing the Next Era of Connected Commerce,” the event will feature a reimagined agenda format that enables attendees to personalize their experience through a variety of tracks within three tailored events: Internet Retailer Conference (IRCE), Design:Retail Conference (DRCE) and Retail Innovation Summit (RIS). The events are designed to inspire deep-dive learning opportunities and moments of cross-functional collaboration, functioning as the place “where digital and physical retail connect.”

For more information on the agenda, including the various tracks and distinguished speaking faculty, visit the Retail+Innovation+Conference+%26amp%3B+Expo+agenda+page.

