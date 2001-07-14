Aditxt, Inc. Partners with Guthy-Renker Affiliate GRS to Launch Consumer Awareness Campaign for AditxtScore™ to Accelerate Adoption and Revenue Growth

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company developing technologies focused on mapping and reprogramming the immune system, today is announcing a multiyear partnership with GRS, an affiliate of marketing powerhouse Guthy-Renker, LLC (“Guthy-Renker”). This partnership will focus on building awareness and visibility among consumers and healthcare providers for the AditxtScore™ Immune Monitoring Platform. Aditxt plans to work with GRS to produce and subsequently air AditxtScore™ TV commercials in order to help set the stage for an intended AditxtScore™ rollout to medical offices, pharmacies, laboratories, and employers nationwide.

"AditxtScore™ is the right technology at the right time. Our first application, AditxtScore™ for COVID-19, delivers timely reports on vulnerability & immune status to SARS-CoV-2 and its known variants, giving consumers and their physicians the data they need to make informed health decisions for themselves and their families. The AditxtScore™ immune monitoring center in Richmond, VA is now fully operational, and is designed to support increased demand for our products and services. The Aditxt team is thrilled to be working with GRS on the production of TV spots and marketing campaigns for AditxtScore™. Based on Guthy-Renker’s decades-long track record in direct marketing, GRS has proven that they understand what is required to help build a sustainable brand, and we believe this partnership is a great opportunity to introduce AditxtScore™ nationally,” said Amro Albanna, CEO and Founder of Aditxt.

"AditxtScore™ is designed to provide a more detailed profile of the immune system, allowing individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immunity profiles,” said Boris Shimanovsky, President of GRS. “We believe AditxtScore™ will fundamentally change what we know about immune health, and we’re excited to partner with the Aditxt team and help bring transparency and customer empowerment to an industry requiring both."

About Guthy-Renker

Guthy-Renker (www.guthy-renker.com) is one of the world's largest and most respected direct marketing companies. Since 1988, Guthy-Renker has produced TV creative for quality products in the beauty and wellness categories. Known for its award-winning productions and marketing campaigns featuring some of today's leading celebrities, Guthy-Renker has been credited with transforming the direct marketing industry.

About Aditxt

Aditxt is a biotech innovation company developing technologies focused on mapping and reprogramming the immune system. Aditxt’s immune mapping technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005493/en/