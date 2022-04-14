CNH Industrial: Virtual testing, real life benefits

London, April 14, 2022



A 25-ton combine harvester advancing through a wheat field is an impressive spectacle to behold. This sight is the culmination of an extensive research and development process that blends tried and tested design and engineering acumen with rigorous testing. Now, thanks to an ever-evolving tech landscape, much is changing in the R&D space.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is using virtual technologies as part of an innovative approach to equipment development. This provides swift and scaled up solutions that improve customer productivity, while further enhancing their overall user experience. It also spearheads a safer, more sustainable approach to product evaluation using computer simulated environments, virtual cabs and modeling techniques.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive.

