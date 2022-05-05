Bloom Energy to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: May 5, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET

Duration: 60 minutes

Live Dial in: Domestic (844) 200-6205 | International +1 (833) 950-0062

Participant Passcode: 708677

Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:

Dial in: Domestic (866) 813-9403 | International + 1 (226) 828-7578

Passcode: 006370

The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

