Bird to Exclusively Provide Shared e-Scooter Service in Indio, California, Home of Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals

Bird Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the launch of an exclusive pilot program with the City of Indio, California. Through the exclusive agreement, Bird will bring its shared e-scooter service to the “City of Festivals,” home of Coachella which kicks off Friday, April 15 and Stagecoach, set to take place later this month.

As gas prices rise, Bird’s program comes at a critical point to help provide clean alternatives to gas-powered transportation and is on the heels of vehicle fleet expansions in New York City and Washington, D.C.

“We applaud the City of Indio for their commitment to embracing convenient, environmentally-friendly and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors in their community,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy at Bird. “We are honored to serve the community and all of the visitors that come from around the world to enjoy Indio and all that it has to offer.”

Residents and visitors to Indio, ages 18 years or older, can access Bird’s fleet of low-emission micro-electric vehicles through Bird’s free mobile app. Riders must follow standard operating rules and Bird scooters are only allowed on streets, bike lanes and bike paths. Additional information about parking and riding in the City of Indio can be found here and here.

“We are excited to welcome Bird to the City of Indio,” said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon. “Whether going to the Farmers Market downtown, seeing some of the city’s new sculptures, commuting to work or school, residents and visitors now have another fun, eco-friendly way to get around.”

The arrival of Bird’s e-scooters to Indio is a natural fit. Bird has a demonstrated history as a trusted partner that cities can depend on during large-scale events and unplanned transit disruptions. Building on years of operational experience, Bird has developed a streamlined+and+effective+approach+to help ensure uninterrupted mobility service while complementing existing transportation networks amidst large events, which will be an exceptional resource for the City.

With Coachella (April 15 -17 and April 22 - 24) and Stagecoach (April 29 - May 1) occurring this month, the City of Indio and Bird eagerly embrace the future of eco-friendly transportation and the introduction of e-scooters to the community.

About Bird:

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 400 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

About City of Indio:

The City of Indio is the largest and fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley with more than 90,000 residents. Nearly 1.4 million people visit Indio every year to attend its world famous arts, food, and music festivals, and the city is ranked as one of the top emerging travel destinations in the country. With nationally recognized public safety services, exceptional schools, great parks and senior and teen centers, no wonder more than 2,700 new housing units are in construction or being planned throughout the City, in addition to new hotels, restaurants and retailers. Indio was the first city incorporated in the Coachella Valley on May 16, 1930, and is the traditional gathering place of the desert, bearing the fruit of cultural exchange and youthful energy.

