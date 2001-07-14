ClearOne's New Collaboration Products Named Finalists in the Prestigious 2022 Global EdTech Awards Program

Further demonstrating its commitment to deliver best-in-class collaboration solutions to education institutions around the world, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that two of its newest solutions have been named finalists in this year's EdTech Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005088/en/

ClearOne’s Versa™ Pro CT and UNITE® 180 are named 2022 EdTech Awards finalists. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The COLLABORATE® Versa™ Pro CT Beamforming Mic plus DSP combo has been named a finalist in the Collaboration Solution and Hardware for Education Solution categories, with the UNITE® 180 4k Panoramic Camera being named a finalist in the E-Learning/Remote Learning category.

The prestigious EdTech Award program is the largest education technology recognition program in the world. Presented by EdTech Digest, it celebrates leaders in the technology manufacturing industry that constantly work to develop and fine-tune innovative products to improve academic experience and performance.

“At a time when the development of innovative, top-quality education technology is more important than ever, it’s an honor to be recognized by the largest award program committed to improving and celebrating the worldwide education experience empowered by technology,” said ClearOne President & CEO Zee Hakimoglu.

“Recent years have presented unbelievable challenges and opportunities for education as they’ve adjusted to all learning scenarios: in person, remote and hybrid. We are proud to support students, faculty, and academic facilities with dynamic, easy-to-use products like the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT and UNITE 180 camera.”

The COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is an unbeatable product for schools that bundles a CONVERGE® Huddle digital signal processor (DSP) mixer with a Beamforming Microphone Array (BMA) CTH ceiling tile, which is perfectly designed for small to medium-sized classrooms.

Designed for professional-quality visual collaboration and distance learning, ClearOne’s UNITE 180 camera provides classrooms with six viewing mode options as well as a panoramic view for ultimate in-camera flexibility. Additionally, real-time stitching creates a seamless 180-degree panoramic view of wide classrooms by bringing the views of multiple lenses together as one complete image.

Both products are compatible with all popular cloud-based video collaboration applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space and others.

More information both products can be found here, and here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005088/en/